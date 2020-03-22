The Top 10 Best Emiway Bantai Songs of All Time

Known for his amazing rap songs Emiway Bamtai is a dancer, singer, rapper, songwriter, and music composer. He came into prominence for his Gully Boy song Asli Hip Hop. Born into a middle-class orthodox Muslim family, he adopted the stage name Emiway which is a combination of the names of two of his idols Eminem and Lil Wayne.



Emiway is a Hindi rapper and does a great job at it. Some of his best songs over his career that gave him major recognition are as follows



Aur Bantai,

Asli Hip Hop,

#Sadak,

Machayenge,

Jallad,

Khatam,

Giraftaar,

Zaruratich Nai Hai,

Dhua Dhua,

Phirse Machayenge,

Surely this guy has all our hearts. Listening to Emiway rap will make you fall in love and understand that music is way beyond romantic and heartbreak numbers.