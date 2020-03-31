‘the-tonight-show-starring-jimmy-fallon:-at-home-edition’-books-joe-biden,-former-vp-to-zoom-into-nbc-show

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden’s talk-show tour continues as the former Vice President of the United States has booked an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.

Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic nominee for President, will be stopping by Fallon’s NBC show, by way of Zoom, on Wednesday night (April 1). Other guests for Wednesday include a musical appearance from Marcus Mumford.

Biden has been stepping up his media blitz in the last few days with appearances on The View and Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Monologue web series. He will discuss his 2020 President campaign with Kimmel and there’ll likely be some chat about what the former Senator from Delaware thinks about President Donald Trump’s handling of the current Coronavirus situation.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon launched its At Home Edition on March 17 and started airing hybrid episodes hosted by Fallon from his home, combined with best-of moments from encore episodes a day later. The show will go back to some level of normalcy tonight with guests including Kim Kardashian West and Jon Bon Jovi. Other guests this week will include Demi Lovato, Adam Sandler and Jonathan Van Ness.

Fallon told Deadline last week about how he was adjusting to working in a new way as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic. In Deadline’s Coping with COVID-19 series, he said that the world needs something to watch. “My audience is always there for me though the good times and I want to be there for them through the bad times. That’s my job. To be there. To be here. The show must go on,” he said.