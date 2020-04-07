the-time-has-finally-come-for-strike-the-blood-season-4:-all-you-need-to-know-is-right-here!!

Strike The Blood is a television series based on the Japanese light novel series “Strike the Blood” created by Gakuto Mikumo. Manyako illustrated this series on 10th May,2011. Later, its Manga adaptation began on 27th June,2012. The series widely gained fans and this lead to the anime television series released on 4th October ,2013. First season of the series had 24 episodes. This created a massive hit among the source material fans as well as the new audience of the show.An Original Video Animation (OVA) was released on 25th November,2015. It had the name “Strike the Blood: Valkyria no Ōkoku-hen” and consisted of 2 episodes. Season 2 came out on November 23,2016 with 8 OVA episodes. 2 years later , Season 3 aired on 19th December 2018. After another OVA released on 29th January,2020 ,under the name Strike the Blood: Kieta Seisō-hen,Season 4 is finally coming giving a break to the fans’ anticipation.As per the schedule, Strike the blood Season 4 will to be aired on Wednseday,8th April,2020. The Japanese standard time is 12: 00AM (JST),which will be 11: 00 AM in USA(EDT) and 8: 30 PM in India (IST). We can expect it to be telecasted in Local Japanese Channel ,but there are no updates regarding this right now.The show revolves around a fictional man-made island named Itogami Island. This special Island has monsters and demons who all have equal rights to live. Story is centered around a high school boy named Kojou Akatsuki, who seems to be a normal kid but is not.Season 3 included the scenarios in which Kojou Akatsuki receives Princess La Folia’s invitation to visit the Kingdom of Ardigia. Natsune Kanase also accompanied Kojou. Unfortunately, dangerous monsters attacked the royal palace of Ardigia.Kojou returns to find out that the demon sanctuary was also under attack by a a group called the Order Of The End. The true ancestors is about to gather around and this will reveal the actual intention of the Vampire King.Season 4 can expect Kojou Akatsuki fighting the battle against the unknown monsters and unfolding the mystery that it leads to and so much more.It is indeed a happy news for the fans as their long wait for the next season has come to an end.Season 4 Episode 1 is only a few hours away. Season 4 has so much to deliver and will definitely be worth watching.So ,get ready for much more action and fantasy.