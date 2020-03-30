the-‘tiger-king’-craze-is-now-prompting-actors-to-challenge-each-other-for-the-dream-role-of-joe-exotic

Netflix’s Tiger King couldn’t possibly have landed at a time when people needed to watch Joe Exotic’s shenanigans more. We won’t talk about that very serious matter here — because let’s face it, it’s everywhere — but attempted murder-for-hire felon Joseph Maldonado-Passage has captured a ton of attention, years after freaking out John Oliver. Two weeks after the series’ release, Tiger King is Netflix’s most-watched title, and people want to know when there will be more Joe Exotic-related content.

The good news (?) is that there will be more Tiger King on the small screen. Kate McKinnon already signed on to portray Carole Baskins in a scripted series. However, there’s always room for more. Maybe something based upon the memoir that Joe Exotic is most certainly penning (or will enlist a ghostwriter for) in prison. Yes, a biopic. And actors are already lining up on Twitter to nominate themselves for the gig.

The first thespian in line? Dax Shepard, who believes that “[i]f I don’t get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken.”

If I don’t get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken.

— dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

An unlikely rival soon stepped up. Edward Norton is totally ready to Hulk out over this one. “Um, step aside, pal,” the American History X star wrote. “You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun?” Fun? That’s one word for it.

Dax considered this possibility before noticing an almost seamless-looking photoshop of his face on Joe Exotic’s body. Now, he’s all in.

😁😁😁😁😁 I’ll go “Machinest” for this.

— dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Netflix soon weighed in, and they’re all for Dax taking the role. Wait, not so fast!

Dane Cook thinks he’s the man for the part (of course he does). Good luck, pal!

I already got asked but I’m sure there is a villain role supporting me we could slot you in. #howdareyou

— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 26, 2020

Soon enough, Twitter users began tossing out nominations. Nic Cage may have been preparing for this role with his whole wild career, but there’s also David Spade, Tom Lennon, and Danny McBride. Lots of qualified candidates.

Dude nobody is casting you as Joe Exotic. The people want Danny McBride.

— DEAN COLLINS (@deanrcollins) March 26, 2020

May the strangest man win because, well, Joe Exotic himself definitely did not win. Barring a release on good behavior (or a pardon), he’ll remain behind bars for two more decades. And yes, Tiger King is currently streaming on Netflix.