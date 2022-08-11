The THQ Nordic Showcase will take place this week and we could see the return of several franchises

The group of THQ Nordic and Embracer Group is one of the largest that we can find today in the video game industry. After the acquisition of Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal, there are many expectations about the company’s next projects, and this coming Friday the THQ Nordic Showcase will take place that the company announced last spring.

The event, which will take place at 21:00 Spanish timecould present numerous news about the upcoming projects that the company is currently working on, and rumors point to the return of some classic franchises, such as the possible announcement of the return of Legacy of Kain, once those who pointed to it have been ruled out. to a new Deus Ex.

However, in the last hours a special guest has been added that nobody expected in this THQ Nordic Showcase. As we told you a few hours ago, the well-known The Snitch (@insider_wtf) would have leaked in the last few hours the possible existence of a new Alone in the Dark, with a publication that directly refers to a line of dialogue present in the franchise film.

Considering that THQ Nordic bought the license to the franchise from Atari back in 2018, it’s more than likely that a new installment in this classic horror franchise has been in the works. Therefore, taking into account the history of this insider, we will most likely see a new Alone in the Dark at the THQ Nordic Showcase next Friday. Will there be more surprises at the event? For now we do not know, but the best thing will be to be present to see it with our own eyes.