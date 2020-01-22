the-thick-of-it’s-creator-armando-iannucci-on-creepy-way-malcolm-tucker’s-joke-policies-have-become-law

The Thick Of It and Veep creator Armando Iannucci’s latest series leaves the political boardrooms behind in exchange for sending Hugh Laurie into space with new catastrophical comedy, Avenue 5.

The series – which is set in the not-too-distant future – sees Laurie lead an all-star cast as Captain Ryan Clark, who runs a space cruise ship which suddenly gets shifted way off course.

But in the first episodes, we also see glimpses of Iannucci’s bleak predictions of earth, with Google collapsing and the Pacific Ocean going toxic – which with the idea of climate change ever present, is scary but not out of the realm of possibilities.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Iannucci admitted that – much like The Simpsons predicting historical moments like Trump becoming President, and Black Mirror predicting massive leaps in our technology – he has already had his own brush with things meant as a joke, suddenly becoming more relevant than he ever realised they would be.

He told us: ‘You know, we made policies up in The Thick Of It, and then it became law. You know the back of the very first episode? They’re improvising policies, just because they’ve got 45 minutes they’ve got to announce something, so I asked the actors to just improvise.

‘Three of those policies became law within about five years.’

In a weird twist of fate, the cast members of the UK politics satire managed to pull up ideas that were later pitched by actual politicians.

‘[The three laws were that] everyone has to have a plastic bag of their own, pet ASBOS and Chris Addison came up with a national spare room database, which became the bedroom tax,’ he explained.

But the 56-year-old director was quick to insist that there’s no magic formula to it – and in fact it shows just how much actual politicians are winging it themselves.

‘I remember at some BBC event the then Culture Secretary coming up to me and saying, “I’ve been in the back of that car,” he laughs. ‘It’s just people saying it’s so true.

‘You think that policies are products of massive research and deep minds thinking about it but it’s sitting down in a room going “well there’s an election, we’re going to call the election tomorrow. I mean, I need ideas for publishing the manifesto. What’ve we got? You, what you got? You know, something costs £10 million. Come on, hit me!”

‘It’s that, and the other people in the room are all 21. They’re children.’

‘You just sort of think, you know, these people in charge are not necessarily, you know, at the top of their game because you can improv what they’re doing,’ he added.

After running The Thick Of It between 2005-2009, and then heading over to the US for the extremely successful Veep, Iannucci admits that part of the charm of creating Avenue 5 was walking away from the political world for a bit – even if it does follow him into space a little.

‘I wanted to do something, still look at the world, but not in the world of politics,’ he told us.

‘It’s more, it’s more the world of people. You can’t just blame politicians – we’ve got to ask ourselves what are we doing, and how are we behaving.’

‘The last three or four years there has been something weird going on, amongst crowds, as a sort of anxiety,’ he said. ‘Kind of looking for leadership and feeling that something terrible’s looming and how are we going to deal with it and all that.’

‘Yeah, it’s a sort of mood rather than a particular event,’ the showrunner continued. ‘I thought, that’s interesting, I want to something that will allow me to look at sort of human behaviour in that sort of slightly mass scale.

‘So then picking up the sci-fi idea, we came up with this pressure cooker with 6000 people on it, having to get kind of get on and sort themselves out and come up with a plan, how’s that gonna work?

‘That’s really interesting.’

Avenue 5 is available now on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.





