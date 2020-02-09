the-texas-chainsaw-massacre-reboot-has-found-its-directors

Just when you thought you’d seen the last of Leatherface, Legendary Entertainment is here to haunt your dreams once again.

Yes, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is about to receive a new lease of life, as the studio recently acquired the beloved horror IP and is now putting together yet another reboot for a franchise that can certainly use a fresh start at this point. Because let’s face it, both Texas Chainsaw 3D and Leatherface were very, very underwhelming and we haven’t seen a good move in this particular series for some time now.

But that may soon change, as Variety brings word today that Ryan and Andy Tohill will be getting behind the camera for the Fede Alvarez-produced pic. And according to the Don’t Breathe director, we’re in for a real treat.

“The Tohill’s vision is exactly what the fans want,” Alvarez said in a statement. “It’s violent, exciting and so depraved that it will stay with you forever.”

Plot-wise, we still don’t know what to expect here or how Leatherface will fit into things, but if you’re unfamiliar with the iconic original, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre told the story of a group of young adults who inadvertently find themselves hunted by a dangerous and twisted family of cannibals.

It’s an absolute classic in the horror genre and terrified an entire generation of viewers for years. So, the Tohills clearly have some big boots to fill, but with Alvarez overseeing their work and Legendary committed to getting it right this time, we’re hopeful that this latest take on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one that’ll be worthy of carrying the property’s name.

Tell us, though, do you have any interest in seeing another reboot? Or have you had enough of Leatherface? As always, let us know below.