the-telegraph’s-technology-year-in-review:-the-10-key-reads-from-2019

2019 has been a crucial year for the technology industry, with fledgling start-ups and global businesses gaining the limelight.
Throughout the year, the Technology Intelligence team have dived deep into a number of topics and interviewed some of the biggest names in technology.
Here are our picks of our longreads from 2019:
- 1 This young man died in April. So how did our writer have a conversation with him last month?
- 2 What really happens when you ditch technology and live off-grid
- 3 Léo Apotheker: the man behind HP’s disastrous $11bn acquisition of UK’s Autonomy
- 4 Inside Oxford University’s spin-out factory as it grapples with the Woodford fallout
- 5 Meet VKLiooon, the first woman to be crowned esports champion at BlizzCon
- 6 Palmer Luckey: Tech genius who sold company to Facebook for $3bn wants to solve Brexit’s Irish border problem
This young man died in April. So how did our writer have a conversation with him last month?
Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of one of the world’s largest technology companies, was in a sombre mood when interviewed by Robin Pagnamenta earlier this year. “I don’t sleep well when we get things wrong,” he said in this revealing interview.
What really happens when you ditch technology and live off-grid
Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank has changed the investment landscape through a giant $100bn “Vision Fund” that has backed a series of technology businesses. But the company has had a rocky 2019 with criticism of its Saudi funding and the high-profile writedown of WeWork. Hasan Chowdhury meets the man running the Vision Fund.
Léo Apotheker: the man behind HP’s disastrous $11bn acquisition of UK’s Autonomy
The High Court is currently playing host to a landmark $5bn civil fraud trial, in which Autonomy founder Mike Lynch is accused of helping to inflate his company’s value before its $11bn sale to HP in 2011. Lynch denies the allegations. Léo Apotheker, the HP boss who bought Autonomy, sat down with James Cook to explain the deal and his abrupt departure from HP.
Inside Oxford University’s spin-out factory as it grapples with the Woodford fallout
Top UK universities are a hotbed of technology talent, with a series of leading start-ups originating from Oxford and Cambridge. Oxford University is seeking to turbocharge the generation of spinouts, but Hannah Boland found that the public demise of investor Neil Woodford’s flagship fund was a setback to the city’s tech hopes.
Meet VKLiooon, the first woman to be crowned esports champion at BlizzCon
The male-dominated world of esports, competitive video gaming, has become big business. Tom Hoggins met Xianmeng “VKLiooon” Li, a female esports pioneer. Despite winning hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of prizes, Li faces discrimination and pleaded for her father to see her success and to get back in touch with her.
Palmer Luckey: Tech genius who sold company to Facebook for $3bn wants to solve Brexit’s Irish border problem
Palmer Luckey is one of Silicon Valley’s most fascinating characters. The co-founder of virtual reality business Oculus sold his company to Facebook for $3bn before becoming mired in a lawsuit and mysteriously departing Facebook in 2017. Margi Murphy met the colourful executive who now plans to use technology to reinforce border security around the world.