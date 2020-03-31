the-teens-are-in-it-again-in-the-trailer-for-netflix’s-outer-banks

If you are currently missing being outside, consider watching the trailer for Netflix’s new drama, Outer Banks, which follows several teenagers who’ve their summer upended by way of a mysterious and dangerous adventure.The show explores the dynamics of a little NEW YORK town, where class differences separate the well-off kids from the people who’ve to hustle to create ends meet. The working class teens are simply attempting to live their finest lives and “celebrate, at all times” whenever a hurricane cause a chain of events that send the band of friends off on a seek out their ringleader’s missing father. This show has everything: crime, forbidden romances, a search for a large amount of cash, tensions between classes.

The Netflix Original, that is co-created and executive made by Jonas and Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Davis, Rudy Pankow, Alexis Desiree Jones, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Nashville’s Charles Esten.Outer Banks premieres on Wednesday, April 15 on Netflix.

Outer BanksPhoto: Netflix