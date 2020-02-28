the-teaser-trailer-for-damien-chazelle’s-the-eddy-will-transport-you-to-a-jazzy-paris-paradise

Assuming you can’t stop what you’re doing right and fly to Paris to hang out in jazz clubs, you can delight in the next best thing: this teaser of the upcoming series The Eddy on Netflix, released today. From La La Landwriter and director Damien Chazelle,The Eddy is an eight-episode musical drama set in the jazz world of modern-day Paris. It is also, as indicated by this teaser, a whole damn mood, alluring in the away it immerses viewers in the sights and sounds in the City of Light.In the clip, all we really see is Andre Holland — who plays Elliott Udo, once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York and now co-owner of struggling club The Eddy — strolling through the city streets, bombarded by the buzz of motorbikes, blaring sirens and barking dogs before he rolls up at the club, where sexy jazz spills out of the doors.

In The Eddy, Udo manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig) — the woman we see him greet with that seductive, “Hey – what you doing here?” in the teaser. As the series progresses, we’ll see Elliot learn that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, forcing secrets begin to come to light. Complicating things, Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arriving in Paris to live with him too, causing his personal and professional worlds to unravel.The Eddy comes to Netflix May 8.

The EddyPhoto: Lou Faulon/Netflix