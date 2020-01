the-takeout:-a-cbs-news-original-political-podcast

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan joins The Takeout from his office in the Rayburn House Office Building to discuss the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of President Trump as well as the possibility of former National Security Advisor John Bolton testifying as a witness. Jordan also discusses the Ohio State University wrestling scandal and answers the biggest question of all: how come he never wears a suit jacket?

Daniel Peebles



“The Takeout” is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett. Listeners can expect context and analysis of the week’s political news in a casual format that allows for expanded conversation with a newsmaker. Each episode is recorded over a meal at a Washington, D.C. restaurant.

"The Takeout" also airs on CBSN every Friday and Saturday night at 9pm ET/PT. And now "The Takeout" airs on affiliates of the CBS News Radio network (check your local listings).



Producers: Arden Farhi, Jamie Benson, Sara Cook and Grace Segers.

