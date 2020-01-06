the-swiss-ski-resort-that-is-perfect-for-an-off-piste-adventure

There are few better views in skiing than from the high point of a ski resort, looking down on a sea of clouds. In the Swiss resort of Andermatt that means we are standing at nearly 3,000m – and earlier we’d walked to its Gemsstock cable car through ankle-deep snow under grey skies.

Old Andermatt’s narrow, picturesque streets are lined with distinctively varied houses, small hotels and guest-houses. Shops sell homewares as well as food and ski kit, but this is no day for stopping and shopping.

The cable car is a two-stager, and the top is the launch pad for Gemsstock’s steeps; one long black run, an equally long red, and a collection of famous off-piste routes. Emerging at the Gurschenalp mid-station…