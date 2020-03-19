the-swan-takes-a-dive-on-the-masked-singer

Now Playing

Who could’ve foreseen that the simplistic delights of The Masked Singer would one day become a balm in terrifying times? Maybe Nick Cannon, whose sparkly outfits and shoes were actually magic crystals all this time, but for the rest of us, The Masked Singer’s further vetting of Group C contestants in the playoffs Wednesday came at just the right moment. This week’s playoffs episode narrowed five players down to four, making Swan take off her mask in the process. Scroll down to see who was under those glorious feathers and read on to see how it all played out.

AstronautHis rendition of "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" by Stevie Wonder raised doubts Astronaut is a professional singer; he sounded choppy and off-key at points although he did nail a note here and there. He called Stevie Wonder a friend, so maybe he is in the biz? This one's tough! This week's clues: He said he's loving this fresh start as the circle of life keeps spinning. He crashed to Earth, and held up a flag that guest judge Joel McHale noted had Orion's Belt on it. He was a star when he was young, but overreached; he wore what looked like a few dozen balloons, and a French horn showed on screen. When asked to give a yearbook quote, he mentioned organized crime. See some previous clues here and here.The guesses: Ken floated a not-bad theory this is Donald Glover because of a) circle of life (Lion King) and b) organized crime, i.e. Childish Gambino, Glover's rap alter ego. Joel McHale said Corey Feldman, while Robin Thicke said Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Night AngelThe Night Angel sang “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga and left no doubt this is Kandi Burruss. Most of us know her as star of Real Housewives of Atlanta but this performance reminded us that the Xscape singer is also an accomplished vocalist. This week’s clues: She said that one day she was sitting in her room surrounded by angels lost in the cloud when “bang bang,” she fell to Earth. We saw New York City, and graffiti featuring a castle and a strawberry. She drew heartbreak on a mirror. We saw sweet tea, and she made clear she runs an empire. Her yearbook quote mentioned something about a “helping wing” — a possible nod to charity work. See some previous clues here and here.The guesses: Jenny McCarthy thought she could be Regina King. Joel McHale fell down, bumped his head and said Jessica Simpson. Nicole Scherzinger said Tarji P. Henson. Of course, all of them are wrong. It’s Kandi! The Masked SingerPhoto: FoxT-RexSalt-N-Pepa’s “Push It,” has probably been murdered at various karaoke spots for decades now, but never this spectacularly. This week’s clues: This young performer had a clue package that included a globe with a birthday hat on top. She mentioned “singles and doubles,” and bumblebee. Her yearbook quote said some gibberish about dreaming big enough that your face could be everywhere. See some previous clues here and here.The guesses: Ken said he thought T-Rex was Lilly Singh. Robin took the “double dare” clue to mean it was the host of the reboot Liza Koshy. Joel McHale thought it could be ski champ Mikaela Shiffrin.SwanThis singer did “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and, well, I hated myself for having to hear that, especially when she screeched she loved Ken at the end. She sounded awful, but it was cute. This week’s clues: She mentioned falling down a rabbit hole in a wonderland. We saw tea being poured. She mentioned new moons and rainbows, and said she came from nothing to make a way for her family. She came West from a colder climate, she said; we saw a chest filled with what looked like berries, a glass dolphin with a tag that read “Made in Japan,” as well as a plush frog and beads. Her yearbook clue was that she’s been able to spread her wings for millions to see and life is magical — her second nod to magic. See some previous clues here and here.The guesses: Jenny said Kristen Stewart. Joel said Mila Kunis. Ken guessed Kristin Bell. Someone said Sandra Bullock, and it doesn’t even matter who because that is insane. RhinoWow! Rhino totally rocked “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan. As Ken remarked, he’s really good. This week’s clues: Riding atop an old-school plane with a speaker on it, Rhino said he was a risk taker, while playing guitar. We saw him free falling, while holding a sign that said “South.” He talked about his wife gain, and we saw the security guard cut a sandwich. We also saw a diamond ring. His yearbook quote said family is important, especially when performing for a king. See some previous clues here and here.The guesses: Robin stuck with Tim Tebow. Ken said Chris Pratt. Nicole guessed Ryan Lochte. The Masked SingerPhoto: FoxAfter all the hollerin’ and sangin’ it was Swan who had to sail away, and once the feathered head came off, we learned Bella Thorne was the bird in question! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays 8/7c on Fox.