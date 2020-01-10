The Sussexes are moving Stateside – but who will be in their new inner circle? 

Their wedding was as good a clue as any. As the pews on the right hand side of the quire at St George’s Chapel filled with members of the Royal family, a very different crowd took their seats opposite. There was a Grand Slam champion, a fashion designer, a couple of Clooneys, someone called “Silver Tree” (it doesn’t get much more Hollywood than that), oh, and Oprah. The rest of the chapel, meanwhile, seemed to be filled with more former hosts of the Brit Awards than Old Etonians.

The Sussexes, or the Mountbatten-Windsor-Markles as they will perhaps be known going forward, have always moved in starry circles, but this relocation to “North America” (it’s still unclear exactly what they mean by that) heralds a shift in the kind of lifestyle the couple want for their growing family. And who can blame them? You can certainly see why weekends spent hiking in the Hollywood hills with James and Julia Corden, dinner parties with the Obamas in New York, or skiing with the Mulroneys in Canada might seem more appealing than a yomp round the Windsor Estate and Sunday lunch with Granny.

Stateside, there is talk of possible lucrative media work for the couple as they strive towards “financial independence”. And they certainly have the contacts to kickstart new careers and charitable opportunities. So who’s who in the starry group helping to shepherd them through this new chapter?