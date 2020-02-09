the-suicide-squad-set-video-reveals-new-look-at-idris-elba

We’re still about a year and a half away from seeing The Suicide Squad in cinemas, but that doesn’t mean Warner Bros. haven’t gotten the ball rolling already. In fact, filming on the James Gunn-helmed sequel is now well underway.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news cycle, then you may’ve already seen set photos showing off the likes of Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Mayling Ng as Mongal and several other lesser known DC villains shooting a scene. But now, we’re beginning to get looks at some of the marquee characters to be showcased in Task Force X’s next big screen outing.

Just yesterday, for instance, we saw a set video featuring John Cena and today, we’ve got yet another clip which along with the wrestler-turned-actor also reveals Idris Elba shooting some scenes. Admittedly, it’s a bit hard to make out exactly what’s going on and it’s not the clearest look at either star, but for a film such as this that’s shrouded in so much secrecy, we’ll take what we can get.

Day 2 of shooting @JamesGunn’s #TheSuicideSquad in Panama with #JohnCena and #IdrisElba #DC pic.twitter.com/5IaRbtYmny

— DC Movie News (@DCMovieNews2) February 7, 2020

Of course, Elba’s role hasn’t been officially confirmed by WB just yet, but it’s though that he’s playing Vigilante. Fans of the comics will know that several characters have taken on that mantle in the past, with the most recognizable probably being Adrian Chase. In more recent stories though, the African-American Donald Fairchild has assumed the alias, so this could be the version Elba will portray in The Suicide Squad.

In any case, with shooting now unfolding, it shouldn’t be too much longer before we get some official looks at all these colorful characters. But in the meantime, should any further set videos surface, we’ll be sure to share them with you, so stay tuned.