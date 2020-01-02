the-strokes-confirm-they-have-a-new-album-coming-in-2020-at-new-year’s-eve-show

The Strokes have confirmed that they will be releasing their first full-length album since 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’ sometime this year, as well as debuting new song ‘Ode To The Mets’

The band shared the news during a special New Year’s Eve gig last night (December 31) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with special guests Mac Demarco and Hinds.

After asking the 19,000 strong crowd if they’d like to hear a new song, frontman Julian Casablancas then revealed: “Yeah, we have a new album coming out soon.”

Continuing, he added that the band’s sixth album would arrive sometime this year. “Surprise. 2020 here we come,” he said. “We took the 2010’s – whatever the fuck they’re called – we took ’em off but now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back.”

See Casablancas announce the new album below:

HERES JULIAN OUTRIGHT CONFIRMING LP6 (along with some extra stuff) from TheStrokes

The news comes after months of speculation that The Strokes were finishing up their long-awaited new album. In September, lead guitarist Nick Valensi teased that it had been completed. Last summer, the band also debuted another new song ‘The Adults Are Talking‘.

The New York indie outfit’s last album ‘Comedown Machine‘ was released back in 2013, which was followed by the 2016 ‘Future Present Past’ EP.

Elsewhere during last night’s show, The Strokes played a new song titled ‘Ode to the Mets’, which Casablancas previously teased in the Morgan Neville and Rick Rubin music documentary Shangri-La.

New song from tonight – from TheStrokes

The Strokes’ New Year’s Eve show setlist was:

‘Heart in a Cage’



‘You Only Live Once’



‘The Modern Age’



‘New York City Cops’



‘The Adults Are Talking’



‘Hard to Explain’



‘Ize of the World’



‘Reptilia’



‘Auld Lang Syne’



‘Barely Legal’

Encore:

‘Last Nite’



‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’ (with Mac DeMarco) (First time live since 2003)



‘Ode to the Mets’ (New song)



‘Juicebox’



‘What Ever Happened?’



‘Someday’

Last month, Julian Casablancas, playing at a secret show with his band The Voidz, performed a karaoke-style rendition of Queen and David Bowie‘s ‘Under Pressure’ alongside Danielle Haim – with the Strokes frontman apparently unable to recall any of the words.

Meanwhile, The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti has released a new solo album under the name Machinegum.