the-stampd-x-ugg-tasman-is-peak-work-from-home-footwear

Brand: Stampd x UGG

Model: Tasman

Key Features: Offered in three colorways, the Stampd x UGG Tasman is constructed from soft canvas and lined with an UGGpure wool blend. The shoe is outfitted with an outdoor-ready Treadlite by UGG outsole and finished with rich suede trim and a beaded pull toggle.

Release Date: Available now

Price: $175

Buy: The Stampd store, select UGG stores, select retailers, and online

Editor’s Notes: West Coast lifestyle brand Stampd has partnered with UGG for a new collaboration that arrives just in time for anyone working from home. The project centers around the comfy Tasman silhouette, which is an ideal footwear choice for lounging around the house.

“Growing up both in the mountains of Colorado and on the beaches of Southern California, I always had a strong connection to UGG and what it meant to those cultures,” said Chris Stamp, designer and founder of Stampd. “Fast forward decades later, and being given the opportunity to bring my perspective to a few of their iconic silhouettes, has not only been an honor, but such a fulfilling experience.”

The Stampd x UGG Tasman is optioned in three colorways of “Bandana,” “Vaporous Gray,” and “Black.” The cozy yet functional shoe ultimately draws from the brands’ shared West Coast heritage, all while paying homage to the classic UGG style.

