the-ss20-collection-from-1017-alyx-9sm-just-dropped-online

The Spring/Summer 2020 collection from 1019 ALYX 9SM has begun to percolate online, and it’s a summation of everything the brand has been communicating since its inception: sleek silhouettes, metallic hardware, and utilitarian details – all in black.

Highlights from the collection include a hooded windbreaker with the brand’s signature press-release buckle fastening at the chest, and the black crescent pants (also available in tan) with signature metal hardware at the waist, a folded pocket at the back, and adjustable fastenings on the ankle cuffs.

Take a look at some of the best pieces from ALYX’s Spring/Summer 2020 drop below

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

