‘the-sopranos’-and-hundreds-of-hours-of-other-hbo-content-to-stream-for-free

HBO will offer streaming of “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Succession,” and a variety of other classic programming without a subscription.

Current global events are bad, but HBO is offering free streaming of “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” and hundreds of hours of other content, which is good.

HBO will begin offering free streaming of the aforementioned series and dozens of other projects, starting Friday, April 3. The limited-time offer will be available on the HBO Now and HBO Go apps, in addition to those platform’s respective websites.

Though most entertainment companies have made moves to keep their customers entertained as more people continue spending time indoors, few entities have announced plans to release such a large volume of content for free. HBO said the free programming will constitute nearly 500 hours but did not specify how long the free streaming would last.

In other streaming news, WarnerMedia is expected to release HBO Max, its upcoming streaming service, in May, and no doubt this free deal could entice some non-subscribers to sign up. HBO Max will offer all of HBO’s original content and will also feature its own exclusive series, including reboots of “Gossip Girl” and “The Boondocks.” The platform will also host a “Friends” reunion special with the full cast.

The full list of HBO series that can be streamed without a subscription are: “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Sopranos,” “Succession,” “True Blood,” “Veep,” and “The Wire.”

The HBO docuseries and documentaries that will be available for free streaming are: “The Apollo,” “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” “Elvis Presley: The Searcher,” “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter,” “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” “McMillion$,” “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality,” “United Skates,” and “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest.”

The Warner Bros. theatrical releases that will stream for free are: “Arthur,” “Arthur 2: On the Rocks,” “Blinded By the Light,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “Empire of the Sun,” “Forget Paris,” “Happy Feet Two,” “Isn’t It Romantic?,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Midnight Special,” “My Dog Skip,” “Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase,” “Pan,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “Red Riding Hood,” “Smallfoot,” “Storks,” “Sucker Punch,” and “Unknown.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.