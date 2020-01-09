the-solutions-to-climate-change-and-obesity-could-be-found-in-our-cities

The climate crisis and soaring rates of obesity are two of the most pressing challenges of our time.

Evidence of climate change is impossible to ignore, from record breaking temperatures, raging wildfires, rising sea levels and bleached coral reefs. At the same time, the jump in the number of people dying from non-communicable diseases – of which obesity is a major contributor – shows no sign of abating.

Forty-one million people worldwide now die prematurely each year from diseases including diabetes, heart disease and stroke. On top of the human tragedy, there is a severe economic cost.

The World Economic Forum and Harvard School of Public Health estimate that non-communicable disease will cost more than US$30 trillion in the two decades to 2030 – roughly the combined annual GDP of the world’s two biggest economies, USA and China.

As citizens and activists rally to engage governments to fight the twin challenges of climate change and health, it’s worth noting they share an important commonality: they can – and should – be tackled in cities.

More than half of all people on Earth now live in cities and urban areas. Despite occupying just 2 per cent of the world’s landmass, cities account for more than 70 per cent of energy related CO2 emissions.