the-solutions-to-climate-change-and-obesity-could-be-found-in-our-cities

The climate crisis and soaring rates of obesity are two of the most pressing challenges of our time.
Evidence of climate change is impossible to ignore, from record breaking temperatures, raging wildfires, rising sea levels and bleached coral reefs. At the same time, the jump in the number of people dying from non-communicable diseases – of which obesity is a major contributor – shows no sign of abating.
Forty-one million people worldwide now die prematurely each year from diseases including diabetes, heart disease and stroke. On top of the human tragedy, there is a severe economic cost.
The World Economic Forum and Harvard School of Public Health estimate that non-communicable disease will cost more than US$30 trillion in the two decades to 2030 – roughly the combined annual GDP of the world’s two biggest economies, USA and China.
As citizens and activists rally to engage governments to fight the twin challenges of climate change and health, it’s worth noting they share an important commonality: they can – and should – be tackled in cities.
More than half of all people on Earth now live in cities and urban areas. Despite occupying just 2 per cent of the world’s landmass, cities account for more than 70 per cent of energy related CO2 emissions.
Cities also have a massive impact on our health. They are home to two-thirds of those living with diabetes, and urban dwellers on average are more likely to be obese or overweight compared to rural populations
Decisions taken today about food, energy, green spaces and transport in our cities will be pivotal in determining the state of the climate and public health for future for generations.
C40, the global network of cities addressing climate change, and Cities Changing Diabetes, a public-private partnership backed by Novo Nordisk, are working together to tackle health and climate change at the city level.
We started our joint work with an area of significant opportunity – walking and cycling. Infrastructure that features protected, spacious and well-located bike lanes and sidewalks fosters active mobility among urban citizens. This can strongly contribute to cities delivering their part of the emission reductions needed to ensure a climate safe future, while also reducing the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
New York’s pedestrianised Times Square, the network of cycle lanes across London, Manchester’s Made to Move scheme, and Barcelona’s complex of pedestrian zones and cycle paths in its Superblocks demonstrate how city streets can be transformed to change the transport behaviour of citizens.
To seriously address the climate crisis and improve public health, every city needs to be doing more. Here are three things we believe are crucial to increase the scale and pace of action:
- First, city leaders need great case studies to show how specific policies can improve public health and speed up their emission reduction efforts. That is why we worked with five cities to map out the enabling factors, barriers and challenges. Mexico City’s Ecobici scheme, launched in 2010, now has over 300,000 users, over 444 stations and 6,000 bikes. The scheme allows people in the city to make unlimited 45-minute trips. Ecobici users are estimated to have saved US$26 million for the city in health spending, and each gained an additional 10 months in life expectancy.
- Second, cities need solid data to drive change. The Cities Changing Diabetes and C40 Walking and Cycling Benefits model enables cities to measure the health and economic benefits of walking and cycling. In Bengaluru, the model helped secure public buy-in to scale a pilot programme giving pedestrians and cyclists better footpaths and cycle lanes. The theoretical model showed that 154 million car trips could be avoided annually, with health benefits of nearly two years of life expectancy gained for every user of the programme, and a significant reduction in type two diabetes.
- Third, cities, and in particular mayors, need to understand and be able to demonstrate the economic case for action. Time after time, the evidence shows that investments in active transport improve public health, cut emissions, and therefore save the city money in the long term. When city leaders are making difficult decisions about using limited resources, they need to be able to show citizens that the changes they propose will save rather than cost money in the long term.
Of all the lessons and insights that have emerged from our work so far, perhaps the most important is that change, while not always instant or intuitive, is possible and amazingly uplifting and life-enhancing when it comes.
Mayors need to create the right environments for millions of people to join the thousands of people walking the Skyline in New York, peddling through the streets of London on Santander bikes, or using the expanded public transportation network in Bogota. They will help you to improve your health and cut your carbon footprint.
The solution to the dual climate and health crises starts in cities. It starts with putting the wellbeing of people first.
- Camilla Sylvest is Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs of Novo Nordisk. Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40 Cities, also contributed to this article.
Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security