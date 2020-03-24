the-sold-out-necklace-with-a-6000-person-waitlist-is-back

Just last month, Lizzo joined the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts as the latest celebrity to wear Baublebar jewelry. The star opted for a pair of square hoop earrings that retail for $36 along with a custom nameplate necklace — as if there was anyone on the planet unfamiliar with the patron saint of all that is right in the world.

Needless to say, this amplified our affinity for the affordable jewelry brand more than we thought possible, but it’s clear we’re not alone. One piece in particular, its Hera Link Necklace, caused quite a stir recently by selling out and creating the brand’s longest waitlist ever, comprising more than 6,000 would-be-shoppers. And now, it’s back.

With its delicate paperclip-style design, the popular gold necklace offers a wearable take on the chain link trend — think less Billie Eilish, more lifestyle influencer. Shoppers who’ve already snagged the restock are pairing it with necklaces of mixed metals and varying lengths, proving it’s the ideal statement layering piece for the of-the-moment trend. And at only $48, it’s an affordable alternative to other celeb-loved brands’ take on the style.

As is the case with most Baublebar favorites, the Hera Link Necklace may not be in stock for long, meaning you’ll want to act fast. Keep scrolling to shop the necklace that had a waitlist of thousands, plus other similar styles from the Hollywood-approved jewelry brand that won’t break the bank.

