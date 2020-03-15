‘The Society’ season 2 might get delayed due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Society is an American mystery teen web television drama series created by Christopher Keyser that premiered its first season on Netflix on May 10 2019. The show left its fans asking for more after the show’s first season ended with a breathtaking and compelling finale. The finale raised a lot many questions in the minds of the viewers.

The production for the second season has already been initiated. The season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes.

The series revolves around a group of teenagers caught on an alternate timeline consequent of the rest of the population of the city disappears. The storyline of the show managed to gather immense fan following as the show starts with a group of teenagers returning home after a cancelled school trip.

They soon discover that everyone in the city has gone missing and a dense forest appears to encircle the town, the outside world no longer exists and there is no telephone connection or internet available in the city, so they must come up with their precepts and survive with the limited resources which are available to them.

The cast of the show is expected to remain the same except for the characters who are dead. Kathryn Newton as Allie, Jacques Colimon as Will, Toby Wallace as Campbell, Alex Fitzalan as Harry, Olivia DeJonge as Elle, Natasha Liu as Helena, Alex MacNicoll as Luke, Jack Mulhern as Grizz, Sean Berdy as Sam, Gideon Adlon as Becca and others. New characters like the bus driver Mr Pfeiffer, Harry’s mother Karen and Campbell, and Sam’s father Doug might make an appearance in the second season of The Society.

Fans are expecting that it will be released in May 2020 as Netflix has released the first season unequivocally. But Netflix has not confirmed the release date yet. There might be some delay in the release of the show due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe and affecting the entertainment industry to a great extent.

