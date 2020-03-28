The Society Season 2 [latest update]: Release date, plot, cast and other details here. Check it out.

The Society is a popular teen mystery web-series on Netflix from U.S.A. It is created by Christopher Keyser and was released on Netflix on May 2019.

Is The Society Season 2 Happening



Die hard fans have got a good news, The Society is going to be renewed for a second season. We had got the news on July 2019.

The Society season 2 Release date



Although it is confirmed that season 2 is happening, we still haven’t got any news regarding the release date. But if we take a look at the release date of season 1 then we can expect that season will be out on May 2020, thus creating a pattern.

The Society Season 2 Plot



The show begins with showing a group of high school students return from a picnic that was cancelled. They return to find out that all of the town population has suddenly disappeared and a dense forest has surrounded the town. All of the telecommunication services are out of order and no contact is possible with outside world. These teens now have to make their own society in order to keep the town running.

However at the end of the season Gordie and Bean’s research tells us that the group of teenagers are actually teleported to another dimension. That surely leaves us with a lot of mysteries to solve.

Season 2 will develop on the this plot. Will the teenagers get back to their home? Are their parents trying to find them? Let’s see if season 2 answers these questions.

The Society Season 2 Cast



After the success of season 1 the original cast is sure to return for season 2. They include- Kathryn Newton- Allie



Toby Wallace- Campbell



Jacques Colimon- Will



Gideon Adlon- Becca



Alex Fitzalan- Harry



Sean Berdy- Sam



Olivia DeJonge- Elle



Jose Julian- Gordie



Salena Qureshi- Bean



Alex MacNicoll- Luke



Jack Mulhern- Grizz



Spencer House- Clark