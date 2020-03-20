‘the-society’-might-get-affected-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic.

The Society is a teen drama that premiers on Netflix. It revolves around a group of high school graduates who go an a field trip, but have to return back to their homes as they are unable to find way to the destination. On returning they found their town empty. The Season 1 premiered on 10 May 2019

Earlier it was known that the series had been filming in early 2020, but due to several Netflix originals already lined up, the filming was postponed by 4-8 weeks. This means that the production will kuch start in late April or Early May.

Fans are very excited to see how the story will shape up in the second season. Season two is expected to be way more intense with more adventure coming the way about the children in the Lord Town.

The original cast of the show is expected to return to the show including Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, and Olivia DeJonge.

The first season ended with the fact that they live in a parallel universe. The group was seen trying their best to get out of there.

In the upcoming season it’ll be interesting to see whether the teenagers are able to make the way to their respective homes or not. There are still several question that arises about the sudden disappearance.

The covid-19 outbreak has already pushed many shows affecting the whole entertainment industry along with other things all over the world.

There had been a Season 2 announcement which says that The Society’s will be released in 2020. But looking at the current Coronavirus pandemic, the release might get pushed given the halt in filming.

Stay tuned for more information.