🔥The Social Network and 5 good movies to watch on Netflix this weekend🔥

Coffee and Kareem on Netflix. Photo courtesy Justina Mintz/Netflix With a new month beginning, there are a lot of great new movies on Netflix to watch this weekend. Get rid of the overwhelm with these top five.The start of the month is always overwhelming. A lot of great movies are added to Netflix. The idea is to watch them throughout the month, but there’s always that feeling of needing to check out everything at once. Cut the overwhelming by only picking the best this weekend, April 4 to 5.This list is full of something for everyone. Whether you want to check out a new Netflix original film or you’re looking for a good old-school rom-com, you’re covered. Here are the five good movies to check out this weekend.5. 40 Days and 40 NightsWe’ll start with the rom-com starring Josh Hartnett and Shannyn Sossamon. The 2002 movie (can you believe it was that long ago) focuses on a man who vows to go celibate for lent after a bad breakup. During those long 40 days and 40 nights, he meets Erica.The two fall in love, but he doesn’t want to break his vow. There’s a beautiful tale of self-worth and determination mixed into the humor and romantic story. While not groundbreaking, this is a good rom-com to throw on during isolation so you don’t have to think too much.4. Angel Has FallenNext up is a movie from 2019. Angel Has Fallen is the third movie in the franchise that included Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. This time, Mike Banning is taken into custody for the failed assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull. But Banning didn’t attempt to kill the president.He knows he won’t get a fair hearing, so he decides to escape the FBI and figure out who really tried to kill the president. He soon learns that his entire country is in danger. But he has to figure it all out from the shadows.3. SaltWe’re going back a decade for the third movie on this weekend’s list, and it’s all about Angelina Jolie’s Salt. Evelyn Salt is one of the CIA’s best, but when she’s accused of assassinating the Russian president, her life takes a turn. At the same time, she’s accused of being a Russian spy.Salt has to go on the run in an attempt to prove her innocence. However, we’re left wondering whether she’s proving her innocence or was a sleeper agent tasked with assassination attempts.2. The Social NetworkThere have been a couple of serious movies on the list. Now it’s time for some comedy from Netflix, and the first on the list is The Social Network. Jesse Eisenberg stars as Mark Zuckerberg, who creates the social networking site known as Facebook.As Facebook starts to connect people, Zuckerberg and his fellow creator, Eduardo Saverin, find themselves in the middle of a feud. A string of lies tears them apart, but is there a way to fix things?1. Coffee and KareemFinally, it’s all about the Netflix original movie this weekend. Coffee and Kareem stars Ed Helms and Terrence Little Gardenhigh as the titular characters. Kareem is a 12-year-old who just wants to scare away his mom’s new boyfriend, James Coffee.Naturally, the scheme backfires with hilarious results. It unearths a secret network of criminal activity within the family. Coffee being a police officer needs to decide between love and doing what is right.What are you watching this weekend on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.