the-smiths-legend-johnny-marr-lends-expertise-to-james-bond-as-he-joins-no-time-to-die-alongside-composer-hans-zimmer

As we approach the exciting release of No Time To Die, the latest in the James Bond franchise, another familiar face has joined the line-up.

It seems Phoebe Waller-Bridge wasn’t all the producers had up their sleeve as it was announced today Johnny Marr would be working alongside iconic composer Hans Zimmer on the April release.

Did this film just up the ante, or what?

Directed by Cary Fukunaga NTTD will see Daniel Craig in his last spin as famed spy 007.

And just days after it was revealed Zimmer would be taking over the score, former Smiths legend Marr has joined the soundtrack.

On the news the charming man (see what we did there?) told NME: ‘Part of the legacy of the Bond films is iconic music, so I’m very happy to be bringing my guitar to No Time To Die.’

It’s not the first time the duo has worked on a film together, having collaborated on both Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man – so we know their James Bond efforts are going to be big.

While we might know the relative ins and outs of the soundtrack, we still have no sodding clue who will be replacing Craig after this instalment.

While there have been calls for a female Bond or an actor who isn’t white to take on the role, producers have spoken out about what they are looking for while casting.

Barbara Broccoli, who oversees the franchise with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, revealed what we can expect to Vanity Fair: ‘He can be of any colour, but he is male.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.’

Michael added: ‘You think of him as being from Britain or the Commonwealth, but Britain is a very diverse place.’

Barbara also admitted that she is finding it hard to accept Daniel is leaving the franchise after five hugely successful turns as Bond.

‘I’m in total denial. I’ve accepted what Daniel has said, but I’m still in denial. It’s too traumatic for me.’

No Time To Die is in cinemas 2 April.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: James Bond producer rules out female 007 as Daniel Craig’s replacement ahead of No Time To Die

MORE: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock channels her inner James Bond girl in Jamaica and we’re not worthy





