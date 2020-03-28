the-sinner-season-3-finale-recap:-part-viii

The Sinner ends its third season on a riveting, dramatic note!

The Sinner had quite the crazy adventure in its third installment, and I can say with much confidence that it was one heck of a season. Matt Bomer as the lead brought an elusive and alluring intrigue to a show that is known for its twists and turns. I’ve been missing Jessica Biel as the lead since season one, but Matt Bomer definitely filled that hole.

In the season 3 finale, Jamie completely succumbs to his dark side. He’s no longer conflicted between the good and the bad–he’s the version Nick always knew he could be. The finale picks up where we left off last week after Jamie killed the Captain.

I was very haunted by the image of Jamie eating in a diner immediately after the murder. Acting as if its just another day and viciously glancing at a young woman taking selfies of herself. Cop cars drive by in a frenzy, assumingly heading to the golf course where Jamie has just murdered someone.

At the crime scene, Ambrose takes a moment to mourn his Captain and immediately allows Soto to take over as the next Captain. A note is found on the body addressed to Ambrose, which doesn’t surprise me at all given Jamie is taunting Ambrose. The paper is actually the fortune teller with the folded flaps with names inside of each flap. Names of people close to Ambrose including Sonya, his daughter, and grandson Eli.

The Captain’s name was in there too, but has a giant X across it indicating this is a kill list and everyone on there is in danger. Ambrose gets a hold of his daughter, who has been waiting for Eli to come home from karate class. Unfortunately, Jamie has already made it to the class and is waiting for Eli as soon as the class finishes. Ugh, The Sinner always knows how to increase stress levels.

On his way to talk to his daughter, Harry gives Sonya a call and tells her to pack and get the heck out of her house. But as we’ve seen over the course of the season, Sonya has some low-key obsession with Jamie and despite packing, doesn’t leave. In fact, when Jamie shows up, she opens the front door to see if it’s him, but the sneaky guy comes in through the back.

I think Sonya truly believed that they had some connection, and was under the impression Jamie wouldn’t do anything to her. Well, she was very wrong and he did try to stab Sonya to death. Luckily, she had alerted the authorities before any real damage could happen. Jamie runs away before the cops can get him, but Sonya is safe.

Harry, of course, is annoyed at Sonya for not listening, but even he realizes she wanted to stay. She wanted to endure the test of facing Jamie, but it was an epic fail. And now, she’s concerned for Ambrose’s safety and hopes he won’t try to do the same thing she did.

Before continuing whatever it is he has planned, Jamie makes a pit stop at his house, er his wife’s house. He doesn’t try to sneak in or do anything aggressive, instead, he just stands outside in the porch until she notices him. They share a tender moment through the glass barrier, and then Jamie is off to wreak havoc on Ambrose’s life.

The Sinner continues to get haunting as Jamie calls Ambrose from Eli’s phone and tells him to come alone–if he wants to see Eli live through this. What takes place once Harry gets home is complicated and tough. I think that Ambrose did develop a strong connection with Jamie.

We’ve seen in seasons past that Ambrose is a very complicated guy who makes questionable decisions in his personal life. I think for the first time, there was something about Jamie that drew him and made him feel understood.

In any case, Jamie and Ambrose have a mental and physical scuffle back and forth until Ambrose does something I honestly didn’t expect him to–shoot Jamie. As Jamie bleeds out and takes his final breaths, the regret spills all over Ambrose’s face. He’s hoping the medics show up before Jamie is completely gone, but as we all can understand, it is too late.

In the final moments of The Sinner’s third season, Ambrose is overcome with emotions, and as he sobs in Sonya’s embrace, one thing is clear. He loved Jamie in some way, shape, or form, and now he has to come to terms with killing him.

Talk about a heavy season!

Did you enjoy watching The Sinner season 3 finale? Tell us below!