the-sinner-season-3,-episode-7-recap:-part-vii

THE SINNER — “Part I” Episode 301 — Pictured: Matt Bomer as Jamie Burns — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/USA Network) The Sinner gave us one heck of a penultimate episode for the season!The Sinner wastes no time in taking right us into the hole that Detective Ambrose is literally buried in. Just in case you forgot, he agreed to be buried underground in exchange for Jamie writing a confession. If Ambrose was left in the hole to die, the cops would have found the confession, and Jamie would be spending the rest of his days in prison.Being stuck in a hole takes a toll on you, and as Ambrose starts to freak out, have vivid dreams, and basically accept the fact that his time on Earth is over, Jamie pulls him out of the hole. After eight hours, might I add.Jamie explains that Ambrose had to think he was dying to really feel the impact of this exercise. He went through the same thing because of Nick. Because that makes everything better, right?Per their agreement, the confession is burnt and destroyed. However, Ambrose is having an awful time dealing with life after that horrible experience. But never fear, Jamie is here! He feels as if he is now Ambrose’s BFF because they have this shared experience, but I think that is far from the truth.And I was right to suspect something was up because Jamie began opening up to Ambrose about…everything. He straight up talked about letting Nick die, and as far as he knew, he and Ambrose were just bonding. However, while Jamie was spilling his guts, everything he was saying was being recorded on Ambrose’s phone.With the confession recorded, Ambrose takes it to the station and has Detective Soto listen to it. This has to be enough to get Jamie into jail, right? Well, you would think so, but Jamie’s lawyer does one hell of a job getting him out of the predicament. Initially, Jamie is arrested, but during his hearing, his lawyer points out how involved Ambrose was with Jamie leading up to the confession.It was enough to make the recording inadmissible and let Jamie back out. Ugh, The Sinner is killing us here. And as soon as he gets out, Jamie goes home to talk to Lela. But sorry, Jamie, not only did she change the locks, but there is a protective order against him.I have a feeling he’s about to take out all the anger on Ambrose. After all, he’s going to blame him for everything that’s happened. Honestly, I think Ambrose needs to take out a protective order as well.And my point is proven when Jamie is in a hotel room and has a vision of Nick showing up and making him shave off his hair. Prickly pear, was it?Jamie’s next stop on his way to…I’m not sure, exactly, is going to see Emma. I kid you not; I thought he was going to do something horrible to her. Instead, he just wanted to remind her of their previous conversation, and she assured him that with all that has happened, her parents have given her more freedom.With that, Jamie is off to somewhere. The Sinner season 3 finale will definitely be crazy because he’s essentially on the run now, right?And it might be a good thing for him considering Lela goes to the station to tell them that Jamie confessed to the Brooklyn murder. She even saved a bloody tissue of his as evidence, so it’s safe to say Jamie is screwed.Screwed might be an understatement because the final moments of the episode show Jamie sneaking up behind Ambrose’s boss on the golf course. And then smacking him in the face with a golf club.Well, then.Are you ready for next week’s The Sinner season 3 finale? Tell us below!