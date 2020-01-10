the-‘shocking’-consequences-prince-harry’s-resignation-could-have-on-relationship-with-prince-william

Prince HarryGetty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the Royal Family shocked with their announcement to resign from Royal duties. However, this abdication of sorts may have far-reaching consequences that may even deepen the rumoured rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from their official roles marks the end of the road in the rocky relationship between Princess Diana’s two sons, friends have said. Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have barely spoken for long periods over the past 18 months.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship may have been strained over the past couple of months, but the announcement that Harry might be abandoning the Royal life as well as the Royal Family to move to the United States might be the final nail in the coffin for their relationship. The brothers are close, but such a decision could hamper any fraternal bond, no matter how deep.

Prince William and Prince HarryGetty Images

Meghan and Harry have ruffled quite a few feathers in the Royal household in a bid to protect their independence. Meghan Markle has been trying to carve a path for herself ever since she joined the Royal Family, and perhaps this drastic step will finally allow her to make a name for herself as an individual Royal, away from the shadow of the Royal Palace. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sure seem to have taken things out of the Palace’s hands by going public with their decision. It is quite a risky move and we’ll just have to wait and see if it pays off. We wish the couple Sussex well.