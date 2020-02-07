the-shark-is-broken:-west-end-show-will-explore-behind-the-scenes-drama-of-jaws

Going Out in London Discover

A new play that tells the behind-the-scenes story of drama on the set of 1975 film Jaws is set to transfer to the West End.

The Shark is Broken is written by Ian Shaw, the son of the movie’s star Robert Shaw; he will also play the role of his own father.

The play, co-written with Joseph Nixon, was a hit at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and follows the three actors – Shaw, Roy Schneider and Richard Dreyfuss – after the cameras stop rolling and they are stuck on a boat while they wait for the broken mechanical shark to be fixed. The filming might have a chance at getting back on track when three great whites turn up.

Shaw has drawn on first-hand accounts of the production process in Steven Spielberg’s movie, as well as his father’s own drinking diaries, to produce a story about the trio’s on-set relationships.

The production will be directed by Guy Masterson, with set and costume designs by Duncan Henderson, lighting by Neil Austin and Jamie Platt, sound and music by Adam Cork and video by Nina Dunn.

The Shark is Broken will run at the Ambassadors Theatre from May 11-July 18

