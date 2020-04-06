the-seven-deadly-sins:-wrath-of-the-gods-will-soon-be-releasing-on-netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins is an adventurous anime series adapted by Manga written by… It premiered its debut season in 2014 with 24 episodes, followed by the second and third season in 2017 and 2018 respectively. It premiered on JNN, MBS, TBS Network.



The show has an incredible IMDb rating of 8.2 with a huge fan following globally.

GEEK TYRANT

The series revolves around the princess of the overpowered kingdom of Lioness namely Elizabeth Lioness who takes up the responsibility to find The Seven Deadly Sins to conquer the kingdom again that was previously acquired by The Holy Knights. Everyone hopes that the Princess will success in saving them from the evil.

The third season left the viewers with many unanswered questions which are expected to get answered with the release of the upcoming season including the answer to whether Meliodas will turn monster or not.

The upcoming season will hit it’s streaming partner- Netflix in October 2020, which might get pushed further due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In any anime voice cast plays a very crucial role. The main voice cast in this series includes Sora Amamiya as Liz Elizabeth, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Yūki Kaji as Meliodas, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban and Aoi Yūki as Diane.

For all the fans out there, the trailer has been released for the upcoming season. Although only the Japanese trailer has been released, we expect that the English dubbed teaser will be released pretty soon.

There are still 110 chapters that need to be covered to provide the real meaning to the story so we definitely will get to more seasons in the near future.

It will be interesting to see the story going further and the suspense gets unfold.

We’ll keep you updated with any further information on the upcoming season titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods