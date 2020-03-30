the-seven-deadly-sins-season-4:-what-has-the-season-in-hold-for-fans-after-the-failure-of-season-3?-find-out.

Seven Deadly is certainly one of the most popular anime’s released in recent times. With the season being a fan favorite for the first two seasons, the third season and the most recent season was considered by a major disappointment by all the fans of the show. The fourth season of the show will release on Netflix this year, and the creators of the show have a huge task in hand to return the anime to its former glory. Here’s everything we know about season 4 of the show.

The Seven Deadly Sins is built on the lines of the manga of the same name. Nakaba Suzuki is the writer of the story, which is set in the kingdom of Liones. In the kingdom, the citizens of the land are protected by the ‘Holy Knights’. The commandment of the Holy Knights was the strongest and cruelest in the Kingdom of Liones. The story begins 10 years after a group of Holy Knights is framed for staging a coup against the crown. They are the main protagonists of the series.

Will there even be a season 4 of after the disappointing third season?

The fourth season has officially been confirmed thanks to the declaration already made in Chapter 310 of the manga! The season will be most likely be called ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods’.



There’s a lot of story left in the remaining 110 chapters of the manga, and it is left to be seen if the fourth is the final season of the show or we will have season five as well.

What should you expect from season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins?

With season 3 being a major disappointment, there’s little scope left for season 4 to be a disappointment.



With more time in their hands and a stable animation studio, we can probably expect a much better season 4. It’s hard to go into the details of season 4 without picking up a few details from the manga. The kingdom of Camelot has fallen to Zeldris(Meliodas’s Brother) and the other commandments. With the Seven Deadly Sins separated across the kingdom, they must band together once again to take on the demon clan.

When will Season 4 air on Netflix?

As per the previous seasons, the finale concluded in Japan in March but didn’t debut on Netflix until November, but we don’t expect it t be so late this time and fans can expect a release in July or August.



With the incredible highs of the first two seasons and the disappointing lows in the third, it remains to be seen what season 4 has in store for the fans.