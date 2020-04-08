“the-seven-deadly-season-4”-is-already-on-screens-but-when-it-coming-to-“netflix”???-all-you-want-to-know-about-the-chapter-is-here!!!

The manga series, The Seven Deadly sins created by Nabaka Suzuki is going to release it’s the fourth season on Netflix soon. Before making it as an animated show, it was serialized in Japanese Kodansha’s Weekly Magazine. The title of the upcoming season will be The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger Judgement.

Release date of Season 4

The fourth season has already premiered in Japan on January 8, 2020. However, the exact launch date of the upcoming season on Netflix is still unknown. But we can expect it by the end of 2020.

The plot of Season 4

The plot may involve a lot of twists and suspense as usual. Especially on Meliodas and Elizabeth’s relationship. It is sure that the Seven Deadly Sins will get back together and fight the evil clans.

Netflix didn’t reveal if the fourth season is going to put an end to the show. When we consider the overall storyline, we won’t be able to find a single reason for the show to end.

Trailer Season 4

The trailer of the fourth season has already been launched.

The confirmation of the fourth season was made by the Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. Overall, The Seven Deadly Sins is revolved around the different races living together. Once, the people living in the Kingdom thought that the Seven Deadly Sins tried to overthrow the king, and they get exiled from the Kingdom.

After a few years, Princess Elizabeth gets to know that the real ones who tried to overthrow the king were the Holy Knights. Holy Knights succeed in their mission, and Princess Elizabeth starts to search for the Seven deadly sins in order to stop the villains.

The suspense and twists the show has provided make the show pretty interesting and will be remembered as one of the best-animated shows that have ever made.