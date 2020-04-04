The Sequel of Call Me By Your Name is to arrive soon! Read to know the details

The Sequel of Call Me By Your Name will be arriving soon says, Director Luca Guadagnino. As we all are aware of the situation of quarantine, the director is caught up in Milan, Italy. We are told that the director has recently announced an Italian Publication that he was supposed to meet a screenwriter in America. However, due to the lockdown, he has been caught up in Italy. Call Me By Your Name Sequel Details Revealed, Cast Confirmed

The director says that he had scheduled for a discussion with a writer. HE also mentions that he is glad he worked with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Esther Garrel, and all the other actors.

Cast for the film:

The actors who were a part of the first movie will remain as a part of the second movie as well. But are we ready for the wait? Fans are definitely way too eager for the upcoming sequel.

The Plot:

This is a story of a 17-year-old boy Elio Perlman. Timothee Chamlet plays Elio. He spends his summer in 1983 at a family villa in Italy. He meets Professor Oliver, played by Hammer. He is an archeology professor and he falls for him. Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer confirmed for Call Me By Your ...

The crisis situation:

The first film was shot in Italy and this country happens to be the most affected country in the world by the corona pandemic. Ever since the situation worsened, the actor Timothee has been reaching out to fans and the people of Italy. He is heartbroken about the fact that people are suffering from the virus and losing many lives due to the situation. Timothee also recently posted saying that he always thinks Crema, the small village where the film was shot.

This corona crisis has surely been heartbreaking for all of us. The release date and other details have not yet been revealed. Until then, fans will have to be on a lookout for any more updates on the film.

