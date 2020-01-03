the-science-of-how-to-stick-to-your-new-year’s-resolutions 

Since Julius Caesar ruled that New Year began on January 1 in 46BC, and urged subjects to commit to personal improvement, resolutions have been synonymous with the turning of the year.

After the overindulgence of Christmas, cutting down on food and drink, or vowing to exercise more, may seem like a welcome antidote to the excesses of the party season.

Yet research has shown that around one quarter of people give up their resolutions after just one week, while fewer than one in 10 will maintain their goal to the end of the year.

The problem, say behavioural scientists, is that people often set too large and too vague targets, such as ‘losing weight’ or ‘exercising more’ and tend to focus on ‘what’…