the-savage-fyfe-sledge-that-ended-cornes’-career

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes was one of the AFL’s premier midfielders in his heydey, but revealed how a slick sledge from Fremantle star Nat Fyfe made him realise he was done.

By the end of Cornes’ stellar 300-game career, Fyfe was really coming into his own, having made a Grand Final with the Dockers in 2013 after being drafted in 2009.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Cornes revealed how the then-future Brownlow Medallist made him realise the end was near for his AFL career in an exchange during Cornes’ last full season in 2014.

“The message from Ken Hinkley was pretty simple — do not let Fyfe touch the ball,” Cornes remembered. “So at the next stoppage, I went over and stood next to Nat Fyfe.

Future Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe’s sledge made Cornes realise his time was up (AAP)

“He looked at me in amusement almost, I’ll never forget the look on his face, and he said to me with the ball only about 5m away, he forgot the ball and he just looked at me and said ‘bring your old skinny frail bones with me, we’re going straight to the goalsquare’.

“I thought ‘oh, here we go’.”

With the undersized Cornes on him, Fyfe proceeded to take the veteran down to the goalsquare where he managed to get the best of the Port legend.

“He looked at me and said ‘told you old man, it’s going to be a pretty rough day for you’,” he said.

Kane Cornes’ AFL career eventually drew to a close in 2015 but not before a stellar sledge from Fyfe (AAP)

“That was it and that was the moment that had me questioning my football future. It took me another 12 months before I actually did retire but I never ever forgot that sledge from Nat Fyfe.

“What I did find is that the midfielders just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger. On a good day I was weighing in at 79kg and the likes of Patrick Cripps, Marcus Bontempelli, Fyfe, Dustin Martin, Josh Kennedy from Sydney, are all upwards of 90kg, 95 even some of them tip the scales at 100.

“There was no way that I was going to be able to perform the role that I did against these powerhouse midfielders who would just brush me aside and make me look absolutely stupid.”