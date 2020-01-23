the-rugby-scheme-that-gives-teens-like-billy-the-skills-for-a-brighter-future 

Before Hitz, Duffy lost his father and was moved into a foster placement. He was sectioned into a mental health unit, diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and depression.

Since arriving at Topsham, however, his mental health has improved. “I just feel comfortable now. Before, I was battling my inner thoughts, thinking I was worthless. Now I realise I am worth something at least, that’s really helped.”

Hitz is run by Premiership Rugby, and is sponsored by Wooden Spoon, the “children’s charity of rugby”; one of three charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Appeal.

Across the country, professional rugby clubs are helping youths like Duffy, mostly between 16 and 19, regain control of their lives. Over 1,500 have progressed onto education, training or employment, while 80 per cent have reported a boost in personal, social and physical wellbeing. With youth service funding dwindling, programmes like Hitz are crucial.

But it isn’t exclusively a rugby course. Though Griffiths and Gareth Williams, the Hitz officer for Exeter Chiefs, are rugby players, their teaching is fluid. Physical activity, of which there is roughly an hour and a half per day, could include football, climbing or ultimate frisbee.

“What we’re trying to do is give them as many experiences of new sports or activities, rather than just rugby,” says Griffiths.

In the classroom, lessons sometimes link to rugby, but more often than not they don’t. One, for example, saw students planning a mock wedding, including budgeting, speeches and vows. It was aimed at boosting presentation, speaking, listening and communication. “Sneaky learning,” jokes Duffy.

But Duffy has clearly taken to the sport. He played a bit of rugby at school, but wasn’t particularly interested. “I was just good because I was bigger than everyone; I’d play anywhere I could run into people.”

Not long after joining Hitz, he made his debut for Griffiths’ rugby team. Despite being the youngest and least experienced, Duffy has played several times for the senior team.

It’s a challenging situation, one Duffy describes as “really strange”. Griffiths thinks the Duffy who first joined could have been put off by some of the more robust coaching dished out in the men’s game.

“Before, he might have taken that badly and walked off, but now it’s about having the resilience and skills to go, ‘hold on a minute, he’s just trying to improve things’. That’s where the biggest development has been with Billy, the confidence in himself, then realising, having the communication skills to work that out effectively.”

Furthermore, thanks to the course’s emphasis on physical activity, Duffy has lost three stone since signing up.