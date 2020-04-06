the-rookie-season-3:-release-date,-cast-and-plot

The Rookie web series is basically a story that is one of the most famous web series around the world. On 2019 the second season of The Rookie was been launched and all the people always waited for the 3rd season to get launched.

The ABC network first launched the show of Rookie in 2018. The web series always tells about the police officers who never think about their life and always try to free the world from the criminals. When the first season was being launched at that time it got rating of 8 out of 10 and it was 60% fresh in the rotten tomatoes.

When you will see this show one thing is always guaranteed and that is that you will never get bored. This is just because the concept of the story is new. The story revolves around the small-town guy John who always wanted to become LAPD.

The trailer of The Rookie season 3

We all know that how much you are waiting for The Rookie season 3. But the sad news is there and that is that the makers and the creators have now also not launched the trailer of the series. But it is a promise that as soon the trailer is released you will get all the information about it.

What is the exact release date of The Rookie season 3?

As you all know that The Rookie season 2 is now also on air in ABC. So it is really hard to say when the season will get released. As an assumption, this year is very much Impossible for the launching of the show just because of the COVID-19. But as an assumption, you can say that it may get a release in 2021.

What is the main plot of The Rookie season 3?

Season 2 is still going on. So it is difficult to say the main plot of the Rookie season 3. Once season 2 is over we will have a clear view about the plot of the season 3. But you can even assume that it will be the continuity of the second season. Mostly lots of Web series do like this it pickups the story in which the previous have left.