the-rookie-season-3:-release-date,-cast-and-plot.-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-series!

The Rookie is an American police procedural comedy-drama TV series. The series is created for ABC by Alexis Hawley. It is produced by ABC Studios & Entertainment One. The first season was released in 2018, & the second season released in 2019. The story revolves around a 45 yr old rookie in the Police Academy as the oldest one in the police force.

The Rookie Season 3 Release Date

Since the 2nd season is still on the air, so it is difficult to predict when season 3 will release. The Rookie is a well-liked series, so it is likely to get renewed. However, it is not known when. It is likely to release somewhere in mid or late 2021. So there is time to appreciate the first two seasons. There is no trailer out yet for season 3. We can expect one around early 2021.

The Rookie Season 3 Cast

The series has a great cast. They include Nathan Fillion as John Nolan the oldest rookie, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T.Jones as Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Zoe Andersen, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper. For season 3, new cast members can join, but there is no update for that yet.

The Rookie Season 3 Plot

As season 2 hasn’t ended yet, it’s very hard to tell from where the story will catch up from season 3. So there still time to predict the future of the shoe in season 3. But one thing is for sure. It will focus on Nolan solving more cases while facing difficulties in the force. Being a 45 yr old rookie cop, he faces many problems, like people saying its a mid-life crisis. But how Nolan overcomes these difficulties is the real challenge.