the-role-of-baalveer-has-shaped-up-my-personality:-dev-joshi

Dev Joshi has grown playing the character of Baalveer in the popular Sony SAB show Baalveer, and presently in the second season, Baalveer Returns.

He started playing the extremely entertaining super-hero character from the year 2012 and had a great journey with Season 1 of the show.

Extremely loved by his fans, Dev Joshi inspires youngsters of his age with his good deeds with respect to his on-screen persona.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Dev Joshi talks about his journey playing the role, his aspirations, his career goals and much more.

Excerpts:

It has been a long journey for you in the role of Baalveer, starting from the first edition of the show. How has the experience been?

It has been a wonderful journey as we got a lot of love in Season 1. The first edition was so popular that the show got dubbed in various languages and reached the South of India, Srilanka, UK etc. The Season 1 is avidly watched on YouTube by fans even today.

So when Season 2 happened, the idea was to get back the same and of course more love from the fans. The show has been blessed even in Season 2 and people are happy seeing the different tracks. Above all, Baalveer Returns is the only Indian GEC show that comes on the web first and then on TV. SonyLIV has been getting a huge response for the show.

I love to play around with the harness. I enjoy doing my action sequences.

How have you managed to deal with all the challenges that you have come across in this Baalveer journey?

In Season 1, the show and character were very new to all of us. Nobody knew what Baalveer could do. The creative team used to sit with my parents to develop the character of Baalveer.

And then when Season 2 was happening, we wanted to come up with Baalveer who would be totally different from Season 1. We wanted the character in Baalveer Returns to match with today’s generation kids and their ideologies.

My parents have helped me a lot in getting into the skin of the character. I had to put in a lot of work to play Ballu in Season 1. Our production house Optimystix is very good and manages their artists well. Above all, every actor has been playing his/her character well. So things have always been easier for me being amidst the team.

Such a show gives us the opportunity to teach the masses about the importance of goodness and being truthful.

What has your most memorable moment been while shooting for the show?

There have been many memorable sequences. The fight sequences that happen are always different for the show. I love to play around with the harness. I enjoy doing my action sequences. To choreograph my fight sequences with the fight masters has always been challenging for me. And my action sequences for the show will always remain in my memory.

Compared to Season 1, the concept of Baalveer Returns has another kid who gets equal prominence in the track. So how have you gelled with Vansh Sayani aka Vivaan?

In Season 1, I was also a kid who was trying to learn new stuff. However, in this season, I am elder to Vansh. I help Vansh with his scenes and dialogue delivery. Vansh and I co-ordinate really well. The aim is always to connect the most with the character we play and we both do the same.

How are you coping up with this new change with Debu emerging?

The character of Baalveer has been transformed into Debu as of now. He is the opposite of Baalveer and is devoid of powers. He has been shown as a very straight forward guy. The idea behind this track was to show the audience a character which is totally the contrast of Baalveer.

How is it off the screen with Vansh and the other kids on the show?

We are like brothers on the set. I have a great bond with the actors who play the fairies on the show. Our Director is like a friend and he plays around with us.

My aim is to give my UPSC Exam and become an IAS officer.

As an actor, what are the major differences while shooting for Season 1 and Season 2?

There were a lot of limitations in Season 1 with respect to the VFX, Croma floor as well as our budget. The huge success of Season 1 gave us a lot more freedom and there was an increased effort put in all departments. The layers of VFX are upgraded now. It is easier to shoot now on a croma floor. We play around a lot with the lighting so that the scenes come across effectively.

Tell us about Dev Joshi. Your likes and dislikes.

I am a student of Political Science. I have a good ear for all the news and updates. My aim is to give my UPSC Exam and become an IAS officer.

I am also passionate about aviation. I want to attend pilot training and want to apply for a license to fly as Pilot.

I am waiting for my graduation to get over. As of now, my focus is on completing my graduation.

I am a person who can switch on and switch off quickly. On the set, I am Baalveer but the moment I am out of the set, I am Dev Joshi.

What have you learnt after playing this role for so many years now?

This role is very different from the roles usually got on Indian Television. Such a show gives us the opportunity to teach the masses about the importance of goodness and being truthful. I was also honoured by the President for playing this role. I am very choosy when it comes to selecting my characters. I have played this character throughout my end of teenage and it has shaped up my personality is what I will say. After the first season of Baalveer, I chose to do Chandrashekar Azad. I understand that I will have to choose characters with responsibility so that every role I play should be giving something to the audience.

Are you not afraid that this tag of having played Baalveer will keep you away from getting more career-defining roles in the future?

Yes, this happens to people who find it extremely difficult to get out of the character they play. I am a person who can switch on and switch off quickly. On the set, I am Baalveer but the moment I am out of the set, I am Dev Joshi.

I will love to play varied characters. And of course, my parents are always there to help and guide me. I was able to successfully transform from the super-powerful role I played in Season 1 to the olden era of playing the freedom fighter in Chandrashekar Azad. So one needs to upgrade as and when you get opportunities to play different characters.

Is there a dream role that you have in mind?

Nothing as such. But I will always want to play positive roles which give out a message.

How have you been juggling between your studies and acting?

Touchwood!! This has been my habit from Season 1. I have been managing both studies and acting from my seventh standard. My parents help me a lot. And whenever I get free time on my set, I sit to study. I also go to my classes whenever I have a break from the shoot. My friends help me with my notes. I have my notifications coming on my mobile, so I am updated about what’s happening in the world of politics. So I have a constant touch with my subject.

Your message to your fans.

You have been showering all your love on Baalveer Returns just as for Season 1. I am thankful to you all for your love. I will always continue to entertain you. I will continue to play my part to give back to society. I will want to motivate the young generation to aspire for more and get what they desire.