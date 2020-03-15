The Rock Teases a DC Power Shift with Latest Black Adam Update

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again teasing the brute size and strength he will be bringing to the role of comic book villain/anti-hero Black Adam for Warner Bros. and DC. The actor has been on board to play the comic book character for a very, very long time, and now, after years of waiting and wondering, audiences are finally going to get to see The Rock suit-up as the beloved supervillain. Johnson has taken to social media again to display the hard work he has been putting in to look the part, as well as once again stating that big change is coming to the DC Universe.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices.Truth, justice and the Black Adam way. #eyeforaneye #antihero #blackadam @jonbrandoncruz. Shooting begins this summer.”

Despite him having said this before, it is still not entirely clear what the hierarchy of power changing actually means, but looking at the sheer size of Dwayne Johnson in this image that accompanies the caption it surely means something quite scary for the rest of the DC Universe roster. When Black Adam does make his debut, it certainly sounds like Johnson believes he will be the biggest, mightiest super-powered being we have seen in the franchise so far. Simply the fact he is being played by The Rock suggests that this will likely be the case.

It is interesting to note that Johnson is referencing the DC Universe at all, as well as putting a little twist on Superman’s catchphrase of “truth, justice, and the American way”. The DC Universe has been a confusing beast for the last few years, with many movies paying no attention to the wider goings-on, though Black Adam arch-enemy Shazam! did feature a small cameo from The Man of Steel suggesting that the three characters do inhabit the same world despite the franchise stepping away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s strategy.

While we still don’t really even know what the Black Adam movie will be about, it is likely that it will act as an origin story for the character and how he obtained his powers. There are also expectations that the movie will be a sort of prequel to Shazam!, as the characters share many similarities and, of course, become enemies later on down the line. There are many who are hoping that Black Adam will become the DC Universe’s new big-bad, and will cross paths not only with Billy Batson, but with the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash as well.

Seeing The Rock as a superhero seems to perfect that it is quite ridiculous that it has taken this long to come to fruition, but thankfully Black Adam is finally going before cameras this summer after years of waiting, with the movie scheduled to hit theaters in December of 2021. This comes to us from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s official Instagram account.

Topics: Black Adam