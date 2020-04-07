“the-rising-of-the-shield-hero-season-2”:-all-you-want-to-know-about-the-plot,-cast-and-release-date-is-here!!!

With a massive hit of season 1, The Rising of the Shield Hero was a huge success, and now the show will be back with the second season installment. Season 1 of the show received many great viewers and responses for the story and cast. With news from the show team about its upcoming seasons 2 and 3, the audience is excited and eagerly waiting to watch it. In season 1, Glass and L’arc become heroes from the other world, where Naofumi has to fight with both. As the season ends, Naofumi got distracted, confused about why he is trying to save this world.

As per the sources close to the team, The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 will be released in 2020. No confirmed date of the show release yet disclosed but has decided the show will have an installment of season 2 and 3. So let’s wait as the Coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost all production houses’ works.

What will season 2 look like

In the new season, we will see that the trio, including the protagonist Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo, are about to get new companions. The show will also observe a new enemy. The new enemy is going to be way stronger than the one last season. With the gripping action sequence, Season 2 will be more exciting than the first one.

The Cast details

The cast will remain the same as what we know in season one. With some Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will return in season two of Rising of the Shield Hero. As they begin their journey to unfold the mysteries of the world, the show will see many twists turns and new characters on its journey.