the-rising-of-the-shield-hero-is-all-set-to-release-by-2020-end

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a Japanese novel series written by Aneko Yusagi. Later, the novel series was adapted into a Manga series by Aiya Kyu. The novel and the series are released by the One Peace Books. The first season of the show was released in January 2019 with 25 episodes, produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. With the show getting immense love the makers have already decided to bring the second and third season.

MONSTER AND CRITICS

The story revolves around Naofumi Lwatani a warrior who has been given the responsibility to defend the world. In his journey to save the world, he is given a shield to protect himself from the evil.

It will be interesting to see Naofumi and his companions fighting the odds and enemies all over the world.

CBR

The show is expected to be released in two languages including Japanese and English dubbed. In any anime, the voice cast plays a very crucial role with Japanese and English models lending their voices to the characters of The Rising of the Shield In season 2 the same voice cast is expected to return including Kaito Ishikawa(Japanese model) and Billy Kametz (English model) for Naofumi Iwatani, Asami (Japanese model) and Erica Mendez (English model) for Raphtalia, Rina Hidaka(Japanese model) and Brianna(English model) for Filo and Yoshitsugu (Japanese model) and Ana Lee (English model) for Ren Amaki.

As of now, no official date for the release has been released, however it is expected to be released in the latter half of 2020 with 25 episodes. There are high chances the show will be released on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

It will be interesting to see how the story proceeds with its second and the third season.