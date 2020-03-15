The Rise of Skywalker Bloopers Go Full Spaceballs with Two Star Wars Villains

A new The Rise of Skywalker blooper reel has made its way online. Lucasfilm is currently promoting the home video release of the finale to the Skywalker saga, which will be available on Digital HD next week. As per usual, those who purchase the movie will get a ton of bonus features, including this blooper reel that features two of Episode IX’s bad guys, General Hux and General Pryde goofing around on set.

Domhnall Gleeson returned as General Hux after previously appearing in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, with Oscar-nominee Richard E. Grant making his debut as Allegiant General Pryde. Hux was near the top of the food chain within the First Order, but was constantly overshadowed by Kylo Ren. Both characters, as members of the First Order, were generally quite serious on-screen. So it’s interesting to see the actors having fun with the roles during filming. Even while doing something grim.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker features something of an interesting character turn for Hux, as he’s been feeding information to the Resistance. Eventually, General Pryde gets wind of this and shoots down Hux in cold blood. We see the filming of this scene, which is a little silly as someone is shouting “bang” repeatedly since the prop guns don’t make any noise. Richard E. Grant seemed to be having a ball and had this to say in the video.

“Because Domhnall’s such a good guy, it was extremely enjoyable to pull status on him… To have a ‘Star Wars’ gun to take out General Hux was an extraordinarily pleasurable thing to do.”

Richard E. Grant, in the lead up to the movie’s release, was perhaps as excited as any actor has ever been to be a part of the Star Wars universe. General Hux, even though he served an important purpose, didn’t get a ton of screen time in the latest entry. Be that as it may, Domhnall Gleeson harbors no ill will and, if he had to be taken out, he was happy it was at the hands of Grant.

“I have the very great pleasure to be shown the door by Richard E. Grant, which was lovely.”

J.J. Abrams returned after helming The Force Awakens to round out the sequel trilogy following the departure of Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow. Rian Johnson stepped in to direct the middle chapter, 2017’s The Last Jedi. While critics were mixed on the finale, the movie grossed more than $1 billion at the box office, making it a financial success for Disney and Lucasfilm. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on Digital HD on March 17, with the Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD release set for March 31. Be sure to check out the video for yourself, which was originally shared by USA Today.

The First Order goes to the lighter side in this @usatodaylife exclusive blooper reel from @StarWars#TheRiseofSkywalker, on digital platforms Tuesday. (Domhnall Gleeson is my spirit animal here.) https://t.co/FN4fD1pexqpic.twitter.com/cDlHKtWjAK — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) March 10, 2020

