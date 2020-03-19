the-resident-donates-masks,-gloves-and-gowns-to-a-real-atlanta-hospital

Now Playing

Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and the other overwhelmed but dedicated doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital fight to save lives and each other everyday on Fox’s hit medical drama The Resident, Now the fictional staff is taking its job one step further by donating much needed masks, gloves, and gowns to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital. Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at the hospital thanked the show on Instagram Wednesday.”To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Law said. “Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture.

“This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.” View this post on Instagram “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it’s not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude A post shared by klaw (@karen.ll.law) on Mar 18, 2020 at 12: 27pm PDT

The Resident, which is currently in its third season, shoots in Atlanta and is one of a growing number of television shows whose productions have come to a halt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, real hospitals nationwide are running low on much-needed medial supplies because many manufacturers can’t meet the demand. The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox. The ResidentPhoto: Guy D’Alema/FOX

