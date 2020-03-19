the-relationship-journey-of-john-legend-and-chrissy-teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the internet’s favourite couple. Their presence on social media makes them even more delightful. They share their lives’ tidbits with the fans relating to their kids and make fun of each other, much to the amusement of their fans and followers. The couple have been together for thirteen strong years. Let’s look at the highlights of their relationship.

Meeting for the first time

The couple met for the first time while shooting Legend’s music video Stereo on 14th September 2006. On the first night they met, they hooked up according to Teigen’s interview with Cosmo.

Almost called it quits

Legend and Teigen used to text each other a lot in 2007. Legend said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he fell in love with Teigen because of how witty and funny she was. But there was one time when everything was overwhelming for Legend. He took a break from their relationship which lasted one day. Then they were together back again.

Legend popped the question

Legend proposed to Teigen on their trip to the Maldives around Christmas in 2011. The proposal preceded an heated discussion on Christmas presents but it all ended well.

All of Me

Legend released the song All of Me which was ultimately about Teigen. When she first heard it she cried and absolutely fell in love with it. Both of them started in its music video which is shot in Lake Como, Italy.

They finally got married

Legend and Teigen got married on 14th September 2013 in Lake Como, Italy. After their grand ceremony they came back to NYC and made their marriage official.

Their first child

Teigen got pregnant through IVF in October 2015. Baby Luna Simone Stephens was born on 14th April 2016.

Their second child

In November 2017, Teigen posted an Instagram video in which Luna said that there’s a baby inside Teigen’s tummy. On 16th May 2018 baby Miles Theodore Stephens was born.

Revisiting the past

Legend and Teigen with their kids went to Lake Como, the place where they had their wedding. A month after that the whole family along with Teigen’s mother Pepper went to Thailand for vacation.

Vanity Fair cover

After celebrating thirteen years together, Legend and Teigen along with their kids got featured on the cover of “Vanity Fair” in October 2019.