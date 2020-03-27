the-real-housewives-of-potomac-season-5-trailer-is-packed-with-drama

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast photo (Credit: RHOP)

The ladies of Bravo’s hit show The Real Housewives of Potomac wants viewers to get ready: Season 5 is set to air on May 3.

The regulars, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, and Candiace Dillard Bassett, are all coming back. They will be joined by newcomer, Dr. Wendy Osefo, who works as a professor, political analyst, media personality, entrepreneur, wife, and mom of three, according to Bravo.

“Wendy is Black Girl Magic personified,” Candiace says about the new Potomac Housewife in the Season 5 trailer. “She could read a book, honey, and she could read you down.”

In Season 5, the RHOP women are back with some of the same ole drama involving ex-flames.

Bravo reports that Gizelle is back with ex-husband Jamal Bryant, even while their three daughters, Grace, Angel, and Adore, may not be supporting the rekindled romance. Karen and Ray Huger’s marriage might be as solid as some originally thought. Ashley and husband, Michael Darby are all lovey-dovey after having baby boy, Dean, last July, but is it short-lived once those rumors come to the surface? And Robyn wants back with ex-husband Juan Dixon but first, they may spend some of the season working on their past issues.

And this is just the start of it.

The ladies will be challenged by family issues in Season 5, including Monique who tries to balance her three kids and a new pet bird while Candiace longs to start a family with her husband, Chris Bassett.

Monique and Candiace also have a beef so monumental that it’s felt by the whole RHOP crew. Candiace teases in the trailer, “We don’t play in the P, honey!”

Just five more weeks, fans.