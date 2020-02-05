‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ heading to River City Casino

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season:9 — Pictured: (l-r) Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania — (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

Bravo

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are coming to the Event Center at River City Casino. They will appear at 8 p.m. May 2.Appearing at the likely catty event are Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs.Tickets are $48-$58 with a VIP package available for $150 that includes a meet-and-greet prior to the show. Tickets are at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.Get more information at rivercity.com.

With questions and answers about “Doc Martin” and comedian John Thibodeaux.

Author and EP Coben teases what fans can expect from the series adaptation starring Richard Armitage.

Jo Firestone is among the “next generation comic savants” to write and perform sketches.

LOS ANGELES — Rob Lowe is convinced he has what it takes to run a fire station.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season:9 — Pictured: (l-r) Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania — (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)