‘the-real-housewives-of-new-jersey’-exec-producer-dorothy-toran-launches-production-company-&-unveils-slate

EXCLUSIVE: Dorothy Toran, who spent six years working on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey including as exec producer, has launched her own production company.

Toran, who worked with ITV America-backed Sirens Media on the reality series, has launched Lauren Grace Media. The company will focus on development and production of non-fiction and scripted series and will also incorporate a small talent management division.

Toran, who is President and Executive Producer at the firm, is joined by Leslie Farrell, who was previously VP, production at NBC Universal. Farrell joins as Senior Vice President, Development and Executive Producer.

The company’s development slate includes Amplified, a series about an ensemble of African American women based in Atlanta who are friends, driven entrepreneurs and all amputees, Born Yesterday, which explores the world of firsts for babies 0-18 months, Phantom Crown, a genre-bending thriller series based on the novel by Jim and Judy Othmer and Brick City Kings, which looks at the dating lives and twenty-year friendships of five Black alpha gay men from Newark, NJ.

Related Story

‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Renewed; Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga & Jacqueline Laurita To Return

“We have always felt deeply connected to marginalized communities across the spectrum of gender, race, sexual orientation and socioeconomic circumstance, and are fiercely committed to telling their stories in a way that both informs and entertains. In the present state of our world, we believe that sharing these stories is more important than ever before. Being able to scale content creation in a way that is fluid, out of the box and aggressively cost effective is our sweet spot. Leslie is an extraordinary creative executive with performance driven success in the growth of original programming across several genres. I am incredibly honored to share this journey with her,” said Toran.

Farrell added, “After working with Dorothy on several high-profile series, I am thrilled to partner with such an innovative storyteller, so sharply focused on exploring the complex diversity of the human experience, particularly at such an unprecedented time in our world”.

Lauren Grace Media is represented by Rebel Entertainment Partners in Los Angeles.