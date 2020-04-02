🔥The Reader: Restaurant staff need clarity on furlough terms🔥

I write to you in all three of your capacities as Editor, former chancellor and patron of my Soho restaurant Bocca di Lupo.

The recent furlough support promised by your successor is a lifeline that may keep at least some of our restaurants afloat, and some staff from starving.

For many workers in our industry, a significant proportion of their earnings come as tips — distributed in what’s known as the tronc. But there is no guidance whatsoever as to whether tronc income can be taken into account when calculating furlough pay.

Is the Chancellor going to provide any clarity to hospitality businesses and staff on how much pay is planned for those on furlough? Jacob Kenedy, Chef/patron, Bocca di Lupo, Gelupo and Plaquemine Lock

Convivial counter: Bocca di Lupo

Editor’s reply

Dear Jacob

Your renowned, successful restaurants are exactly the sort of businesses that should be able to come back to life after this crisis.

The Government enforced your closure to help fight the virus, and should therefore stand by you and your staff. The Chancellor’s furlough scheme is designed to support incomes, so it seems only fair that it should include the key component your staff get from tips. That would also be a long-term incentive for restaurants to follow your example and give tips to staff.George Osborne, Editor

Support our friends in Africa

The first official case of Covid-19 in Mozambique was caught by the Mayor of Maputo at a conference in London. We may not yet have enough equipment in the UK, but as production of ventilators and testing kits is scaled up, we should be using our aid budget to ensure struggling health providers in Africa benefit too. Dr Alex Vines Director, Africa Programme, Chatham House